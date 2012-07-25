Well, not for me, anyways. I'm an atheist. For others however, Christ is the answer. Not just to save themselves, but to save the rest of us as well.

A plague has been set upon the earth, and that plague is known as Islam. I believe that if the ideology of Islam is not stopped, than it will continue to spread by violating the minds of those who would otherwise oppose it. The methodologies that allow this to occur are laid out and taking place right now, but this is not a discussion of those, rather a discussion on what we can do for Muslims to help them rid their minds of the infection.

We must protect Christianity. Odd coming from an atheist, I can imagine but the reasoning is that Christianity is the methadone clinic for the heroin addicts of Islam. For most Muslims, Islam is a very spiritual experience that in their minds keeps them as close to God as possible. This despite the fact that Islam is completely devoid of anything spiritual.

The problem is not what we can show as fact, but what it is that Muslims believe. If a Muslim has practiced Islam for any length of time, and especially if they have lived entirely in an Islamic culture, how do we fill the void once they are convinced Islam has poisoned their mind?

Many Muslim apostates have become atheists, but I feel that as an atheist, I am not equipped to convince Muslims to leave Islam. Christianity is much more equipped to deal with that issue than atheism. Through Christ, we have the ability to show Muslims what true spirituality is all about and give them a reason to leave Islam. That is why Christianity needs to be protected.

In the U.S., Christianity is under attack for a variety of reasons, usually from those that would identify as atheists or agnostics, but from other groups as well. The ideology of Islam is just as destructive towards Christianity...Perhaps this is why it is open season on Christ in this country while Islam continues to gain more support and protection. It's a natural alliance.

If we value our freedoms, if we cherish our values and our culture, and if we value the human spirit at all, then Islam must be stopped. We must rescue Muslims from the poison in their mind. Islam can be destroyed through free speech, but Muslims can only be rescued by the example of Jesus Christ.