The Missing Link

Recently, in a discussion I was having, I wanted to link to a link that I have linked before that provides the definition of al-Jihaad linguistically as it is used in the quran and sunnah. I clicked on the link that I have linked previously and to my dismay, a found that the information in the link that I previously linked to was no longer available. You could "like" the article via facebook, but you could not read anything, as it was a blank article. The link that I wanted to link that I had previously linked to is: http://www.islamicawakening.com/viewarticle.php?articleID=685

The title of the article that is contained within the link that I have linked to previously is called: al-Jihaad: Linguistically and Legally.

So, because I could not find the article that was within the link that I had previously linked, I first searched for the link that I had previously linked to. I did a google search, which is odd because I hate google, and found a comment that I had made on newsvine where I posted the previously linked link. The link to that is linked here: http://elaine1503791.newsvine.com/_news/2011/10/26/8492419-obama-administration-bans-the-truth-about-islam-and-jihad?commentId=59545918#c59536295

When I read the comment, I noticed that the link that I had linked before was missing some of the information from the originally linked link. Specifically, the link that I had previously linked had several definitions on al-Jihaad according to the 4 authoritative sunni madhabs in islam. It provided the madhab definitions of al-jihaad, but neglected to provide the commentary that I had become familiar with when I had linked the link that I had previously linked.

Because of that, I went on a wild ass goose chase (or google chase, in this case) to find a new link to the article that was in the link that I had previously linked.

When I saw my post from newsvine wayback, I noticed the title of the article that was in the link that I previously linked, and it was "al-Jihaad: Linguistically and Legally". I subsequently googled that title and lo and behold I found it. Therefore, I have a new link to replace the link to which I previously linked. The link that replaces the original link that I previously linked is linked at: http://ia700809.us.archive.org/14/items/Al-jihad-LinguisticallyAndLegally/Al-jihad_linguisticallyAndLegally.pdf

Now, in the future, when I run into some jacknuts that claims that jihad is an internal struggle, I can link to the new link that replaces the link that I had previously linked to.

Just so you're awares, let me excerpt from the link that replaces the link that I had linked to previously with the 4 madhab definition of al-Jihaad:

To you is the definition of the four jurists: 1. Al-Hanafiyah:

It says in Fath al-Qadeer by Ibn Humaam 5/187: "al-Jihaad: calling the Kuffar to the religion of truth

and to fight them if they do not accept". al-Kaasaani said in al-Badaa'i', 9/4299 "To sacrifice ones

strength and energy in Fighting in the way of Allah 'Azza wa-Jal with ones life, property and the

tongue and whatever besides". 2. Al-Maalikiyah:

For a Muslim to fight against a Kaafir who is not under oath, to raise the word of Allah, or if he

(Kaafir) is in his (Muslim's) presence (in order to attack him), or upon his (Kaafir) entering his

(Muslim's) land. (Haashiya al-'Adawi/as-Sa'eedi 2/2 and ash-Sharh as-Sagheer/Aqrab al-Masaalik by

ad-Dardeer 2/267) 3. Ash-Shaafi'iyah:

Al-Baajawari said, "al-Jihaad means: al-Qitaal (fighting) in the way of Allah", al-Baajawari /

Ibnul-Qaasim 2/261. Ibn Hajr said in al-Fath 6/2, "…and legally (it means) sacrificial striving in

fighting the Kuffar" 4. Al-Hanbaliyah:

"To Fight the Kuffar" see Mataalibu Ulin-Nahi 2/497. "al-Jihaad is al-Qitaal (fighting) and to sacrifice

all strength in it to raise the Word of Allah", see 'Umdatul-Fiqh p.166, and Muntahal-Iraadaat 1/302.

To summarize, the summary in the link that replaces the link that I had linked to previously says:

Indeed whenever the word "Jihaad" is spoken then verily it means al-Qitaal (fighting), and the phrase "Fee Sabeelillah" (in the way of Allah) is spoken then surely it means al-Jihaad. Ibn Rushd said in his Muqaddamaat 1/369: "…and Jihaad of the Sword: to fight the Mushrikeen for the Deen. So whoever tires himself for the sake of Allah, he strove in the way of Allah. Except that Page 2when 'Jihaad Feesabeelillah' is said, then it cannot be applied (to everything) in general except striving against the Kuffar with the sword until they enter Islam, or pay the Jizya with willing submission and they are under humiliation".

In case you missed where the link that I linked to replace the link that I linked to previously is linked to, that link can be found linked here: http://ia700809.us.archive.org/14/items/Al-jihad-LinguisticallyAndLegally/Al-jihad_linguisticallyAndLegally.pdf