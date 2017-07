All the soldiers have pledged their souls to Allah.

Our leader is Bin Laden, the Americans’ worst nightmare,

with the power of faith, and our weapon, the PK machine-gun,

We have destroyed America with a civilian airplane.

The World Trade Center was turned into rubble.

