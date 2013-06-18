Exposing Islam is about Islam

I'm not one of the admins for the Exposing Islam nation, but there are a few folks that are new. The nation bio from the Exposing Islam profile page reads as follows:

This group is dedicated to expose the true Islam in its totalitarian, political ideology, which is covered by a religious component. If you feel you have some knowledge to share about Islam, or if you feel you need to know more about it, feel free to join, and contribute to our efforts.

I would appreciate that anyone who writes or seeds an article make sure that the article relates to Islam before posting it to the Exposing Islam nation page. Lately there have been several articles posted that do not relate to Islam in any manner. I can understand that you want as many readers as possible to see your article or seed, but there are plenty of other nations that can support that intent in terms of the subject matter.

This nation is about discussions related to Islam, and discussions here should be limited to that. I would expect that a non-member would not be inclined to honor that, but it's something that we as members can avoid. I have other reasons as to why we shouldn't post non-Islam articles, but I will keep that off of the public forum. If you would like to know those additional reasons, please message me via contact author.