The Source

Learn about Islam to defeat Jihad.

Most if not all of these sources are Islamic. The primary benefit is that you get it straight from the horses mouth, so to speak. The other benefit is that if you use one of these links in a debate, it cannot be denounced as "islamophobic".

If you are interested in learning more about Islam, I suggest starting with an Islam 101 which you can find on a variety of websites just by doing a search. In addition to that, I recommend purchasing "An Abridged Koran" which can be downloaded here: http://www.politicalislam.com/store/primary-doctrine-books/product/an-abridged-koran-pdf/

When I started learning about Islam, I started reading the Quran which I found tedious, repetitious, and just plain difficult. I stumbled on the abridged version several years later, and I think that would have been a better start, so that's my suggestion. The idea is that with starting with a 101 and an abridged version, it gives you some of the raw material you need to understand Islam.

A list of sources about Islam. If you know of more, post it in the comments and I'll update the article.

Quran

I have a variety of Quran and Hadith links. I use them for different purposes; some are easier to read, others are good for searching, and some are good for pulling up a certain verse when you already know the number.

http://quran.al-islam.org/

http://www.quranexplorer.com/Quran/Default.aspx

http://qb.gomen.org/QuranBrowser/ (10 translations; type the verse number and go)

http://www.usc.edu/org/cmje/religious-texts/quran/

http://quran.com/ (multiple translations)

http://quranx.com/ (multiple translations, also has hadith and tafsir)

http://www.islamawakened.com/quran/

Quran Miscellaneous

http://www.truthnet.org/islam/Watt/Chapter7.html (not a Quran, but an estimated chronology)

http://www.solhaam.org/articles/islam05.html (Uthman's rearrangement of the Quran)

http://www.al-islam.org/rights-women-islam-ayatullah-murtadha-mutahhari/part-five-human-status-woman-quran (women in the Quran)

http://www.answering-islam.org/Books/Jeffery/Vocabulary/part1.htm (Quran vocabulary)

http://www.muhammadanism.org/Quran/syriac_influence_quran.pdf (Syraic Influence)

http://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1999/01/what-is-the-koran/304024/1/ (Article)

Tafsir (Quran Interpretation)

http://www.altafsir.com/Tafasir.asp?tMadhNo=0&tTafsirNo=0&tSoraNo=1&tAyahNo=1&tDisplay=no&LanguageID=2 (Jalalayn, Abbas, Wahidi, and Tustari Tafsirs)

http://englishtafsir.com/ (Maududi)

http://qtafsir.com/ (Ibn Kathir)

http://quranx.com/Tafsirs (ibn Kathir, Maududi, Two Jalals, Wahidi, more...)

Hadith

http://www.quranexplorer.com/Hadith/English/Index.html (all 6 authentic hadith collections used in shariah)

http://www.usc.edu/org/cmje/religious-texts/hadith/

http://sunnah.com/ (All Hadith collections, even the shitty ones)

http://sahih-bukhari.com/ (Bukhari only)

Sira

http://archive.org/stream/IbnIshaq-SiratuRasulAllah-translatorA.Guillaume/IbnIshaq-SiratRasulAllah#page/n0/mode/2up (Original Bio of Muhammad)

http://bitsnoop.com/23-sal-ali-dashti-q32882232.html (Bio by Ali Dashti)

Shariah

http://gemsofislamism.tripod.com/milestones_qutb.html (Qutb's Milestones)

http://www.islamic-council.com/index.html (Al Azhar Website)

http://www.shafiifiqh.com/maktabah/relianceoftraveller.pdf (Reliance of the Traveler)

http://www.allahsword.com/free_islamic_books_fiqh.html (Free Fiqh Books)

https://www.culturalknowledge.org/Forums/Thread.aspx?pageid=5&mid=13&ItemID=27&thread=135&pagenumber=1 (Madhab)

http://www.cometoislam.com/fiqh/legal/main.htm (Following a Madhab)

http://www.al-islam.org/islamic-laws-ayatullah-al-uzma-sayyid-ali-al-husaini-seestani (Shia)

http://www.teachislam.com/content/blogsection/16/49/

http://islam.uga.edu/shariah.html (Ritual)

http://al-mustaqeem.tripod.com/id75.html (Corporal Punishment)

Jihad

https://muwahhidmedia.files.wordpress.com/2013/07/the-ruling-on-jihad-and-its-divisions.pdf

http://submission.org/404.html

http://www.al-islam.org/jihad-holy-war-islam-and-its-legitimacy-quran-ayatullah-murtada-mutahhari (Shia, legitimacy in Quran)

http://www.jamiaislamia.org/ebooks/understandjihad.pdf

http://islam.worldofislam.info/index.php?option=com_content&view=category&id=119&Itemid=51 (Compilation site; multiple other links)

http://web.youngmuslims.ca/online_library/books/jihad/ (Hasan Al-Banna)

https://archive.org/details/Al-jihad-LinguisticallyAndLegally (Ruling of the 4 Madhabs on Jihad; if you use this, no can defense)

http://forums.islamicawakening.com/f44/hadith-authentication-greater-and-lesser-jihad-14200/ (Bullshit flag for peaceful internal struggle)

http://www.khilafah.com/index.php/the-khilafah/foreign-policy/2766-clarifying-the-meaning-of-jihad

Concepts

http://qa.sunnipath.com/issue_view.asp?HD=7&ID=2656 (Abrogation)

http://www.al-islam.org/shiite-encyclopedia-ahlul-bayt-dilp-team/al-taqiyya-dissimulation-part-1 (Taqiyya)

http://www.dawahinamericas.com/bookspdf/MethodologyofDawah.pdf (Methodology of Da'wah)

Islamic Fiqh

http://www.scribd.com/doc/67989904/Kitab-as-Siyar-as-Saghir-Muhammad-Ibn-Al-Hasan-Ash-Shaybani

https://archive.org/details/TheRisala - The Risala: A Treatise on Maliki Fiqh

Organization of the Islamic Confernece (Largest Voting Bloc at UN; 56 Islamic Countries)

http://www.oic-oci.org/page_detail.asp?p_id=228

Q & A Fatwa

http://amjaonline.com/index.php

http://www.islamweb.net/emainpage/index.php?page=fatwa&tab=1

http://www.islam-qa.com/en/